On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi talks finding joy, poetry and ‘Gold Across America' tour

Carlson's "Brave Gang" community has connected over 4 million people.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Remember the UCLA gymnast who went viral a few years ago for her perfect 10 performances? The gymnast who performed with pure joy while her teammates danced along with her from the sidelines?

That gymnast is Katelyn Ohashi and she is still spreading joy through the sport in a variety of ways.

First, she's on her second "Gold Across America' tour with Simone Biles and other Olympians and elite athletes. She's also sharing her love of the sport through fashion design and poetry, too.

Oshashi joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss how she rediscovered her passion for the sport in college, her new book "Every Time, I Always Would," her passion for fashion & so much more!

In this episode:

  • Rediscovering her love for gymnastics & the joy it brought/brings her 
  • Passions outside of gymnastics 
  • Her new book of poetry, "Every Time, I Always Would"
  • Body image struggles and importance of seeing all different bodies performing at their peak 
  • "Gold Across America" Tour with former teammates & new friends

On Her Mark Podcast: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Talks Finding Joy, Poetry & 'Gold Across America' Tour | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

