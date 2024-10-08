On Her Mark: REV'D Indoor Cycling founder Meaghan St Marc on entrepreneurship, wellness and community

Not only is Meaghan St Marc the founder and co-CEO of Rev'd Indoor Cycling, she is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, teammate, wife, mom, and all-around cool human.

Just recently Meaghan and her team celebrated 10 years of Rev'd with more studio locations than ever, here in Massachusetts and across the country after recently franchising the business.

Meaghan joins host Hannah Donnelly to talk about REV'D's evolution, importance of community and inclusivity in the fitness space, how she manages all buckets of her life, and so much more!

In this episode:

What motivated Meaghan and her business partner Clyde Simms to open the doors to REV'D 10 years ago and the ups and downs since

Importance of community and inclusivity in the fitness space (and how they keep it the core of their mission)

Best advice she DIDN'T listen to (spicy, we know!)

What allows her to show up completely in every room she steps in to

The one thing she wishes everyone could understand about wellness

