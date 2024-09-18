On Her Mark: Alexa Pano on growing up in golf, Patriots sponsorship and more

Professional golfer Alexa Pano is living her dream in her second season on LPGA Tour.

The 20-year-old has been working on this since she was a kid, which many of us watched on Netflix's documentary "The Short List." Splitting her time between Florida and Massachusetts, she was happy to recently play at the FM Global Championship at TPC Boston.

Alexa joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

One-of-a-kind sponsorship with New England Patriots

Growing up in the sport -- what drew her to it, where she practiced, etc.

Relationship with her dad (aka her caddie!)

1st LPGA win at the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational

Favorite travel destinations & courses

Dream golf foursome

On Her Mark Podcast: LPGA Pro Alexa Pano on 2nd Year on Tour, Growing up in Golf & New England Patriots Sponsorship | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube