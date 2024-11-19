On Her Mark: Olympic rower Kate Knifton on career highs and lows, new perspective

Despite growing up around rowing, Olympian Kate Knifton didn't get on the water until she was a teen. But when she did, she never looked back!

She went on to help Texas earn their first national title (and then another one!) and represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kate has stayed passionate about the sport despite injuries and setbacks with the help of her teammates and family

Kate joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the ups and downs in her career and everything in between, why she is so eager to share it with so many others and more.

In this episode:

Why she resisted rowing as a kid until her first job on the docks of her dad's rowing center

Rowing at the Head of the Charles Regatta

Road to Paris -- what it was like training with the national team and earning a spot on the Olympic roster

How freshman year heartbreak at Texas lead to the program's first national title (and a second one not long after!)

New coaching gig with My Row

The big Q...LA 2028?

