On Her Mark: Olympic Legend Dara Torres on new coaching gig, motivation and more

Olympic legend Dara Torres has 12 Olympic medals from five Olympic games and one of the longest Olympic careers to date. The swimmer had two "retirements" and two major comebacks because her passion for the sport was so deep and she was eager to compete.

When not in the pool, Dara has dipped her toes in sports broadcasting, motivational speaking, writing and now, coaching. She is the new head coach for the Boston College swimming and diving program and she's eager to find their potential.

Dara joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

First coaching gig -- why now felt right & hopes for the BC program

Iconic Olympic career -- what fueled her to keep competing

Eating Disorder Struggles and how she has shifted that experience to help her overcome other challenges and how it has helped shape her coaching philosophy

Most proud moments of 26-year swimming career

