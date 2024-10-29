On Her Mark: U.S. skating champ Amber Glenn on upcoming season, mental training and more

After some major ups and downs last season, skater Amber Glenn celebrated a major victory as 2024 US Champion.

While standing at the top of the podium, Amber became the first openly queer woman to win do so. She's also made history at the 6th American woman to land the triple axel. And while celebrating the highs in her career Amber has also been transparent about the lows, sharing her struggles with mental health and advocating and resources.

Amber's honest, talent & passionate personality draws in audiences on and off the ice.

Amber joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

What it was like winning the 2024 US Skating Championship after a tough season

Value of mental training for sport, especially skaters

Responsibility and honor to be a role model for young athletes

Nerd out on her hobbies

