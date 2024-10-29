Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: U.S. skating champ Amber Glenn on upcoming season, mental training and more

By NBC Sports Boston

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

After some major ups and downs last season, skater Amber Glenn celebrated a major victory as 2024 US Champion.

While standing at the top of the podium, Amber became the first openly queer woman to win do so. She's also made history at the 6th American woman to land the triple axel. And while celebrating the highs in her career Amber has also been transparent about the lows, sharing her struggles with mental health and advocating and resources.

Amber's honest, talent & passionate personality draws in audiences on and off the ice. 

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Amber joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • What it was like winning the 2024 US Skating Championship after a tough season 
  • Value of mental training for sport, especially skaters 
  • Responsibility and honor to be a role model for young athletes 
  • Nerd out on her hobbies

On Her Mark Podcast: 2024 US Skating Champ Amber Glenn on Upcoming Season, Mental Training & More | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

MORE FROM ON HER MARK

On Her Mark Oct 25

On Her Mark: Olympic Legend Dara Torres on new coaching gig, motivation and more

On Her Mark Oct 15

On Her Mark: World champion rower Meghan Musnicki on 15-year career, Head of the Charles and more

On Her Mark Oct 8

On Her Mark: Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi talks finding joy, poetry and ‘Gold Across America' tour

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us