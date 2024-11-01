Jess McClain's return to running has made people pay attention.

First, she placed 4th at the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials in February. Then, in June, Jess returned to the track to place fourth in the 10,000 meters. Both finishes earned her the title of a double Olympic alternate, so she stayed fit and ready.

A week before the Paris Olympic Marathon, Jess hopped on a plane to France to prepare to maybe run the 26.2 miles (spoiler: she didn't!) And most recently, Jess was named the US 10k Road Champ. She does all of this while coaching herself and working a full-time job.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jess joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

Why she stepped away from running during the pandemic and what gave her the itch to start racing again

What racing the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trial was like with the best in the sport

Relationship with the track (admittedly a place she never thought she would return)

Her renewed perspective on the sport that has allowed her to find more success

Excitement and training prep for NYC Marathon

On Her Mark Podcast: Runner Jess McClain Dishes on Return to Racing, Olympic Trails & NYC Marathon | Listen and Subscribe