Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Hornets coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Runner Jess McClain on return to racing, Olympic trails and NYC Marathon

By NBC Sports Boston

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Jess McClain's return to running has made people pay attention.

First, she placed 4th at the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trials in February. Then, in June, Jess returned to the track to place fourth in the 10,000 meters. Both finishes earned her the title of a double Olympic alternate, so she stayed fit and ready.

A week before the Paris Olympic Marathon, Jess hopped on a plane to France to prepare to maybe run the 26.2 miles (spoiler: she didn't!) And most recently, Jess was named the US 10k Road Champ. She does all of this while coaching herself and working a full-time job.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jess joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • Why she stepped away from running during the pandemic and what gave her the itch to start racing again
  • What racing the 2024 Olympic Marathon Trial was like with the best in the sport
  • Relationship with the track (admittedly a place she never thought she would return)
  • Her renewed perspective on the sport that has allowed her to find more success
  • Excitement and training prep for NYC Marathon

On Her Mark Podcast: Runner Jess McClain Dishes on Return to Racing, Olympic Trails & NYC Marathon | Listen and Subscribe

MORE FROM ON HER MARK

On Her Mark Oct 29

On Her Mark: U.S. skating champ Amber Glenn on upcoming season, mental training and more

On Her Mark Oct 25

On Her Mark: Olympic Legend Dara Torres on new coaching gig, motivation and more

On Her Mark Oct 15

On Her Mark: World champion rower Meghan Musnicki on 15-year career, Head of the Charles and more

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us