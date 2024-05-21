On Her Mark: Catching up with Paralympic swimmers Jessica Long and Haven Shepherd

Paralympic swimmers Jessica Long and Haven Shepherd are taking a few minutes away from the pool and weight room to update us on all that's been going on.

Jessica Long is the second most-decorated U.S. Paralympian with 29 medals, including 16 gold medals. She is training for her sixth Paralympic Games in hopes to continue to grow the event.

Haven Shepherd is newer to the scene but making a name for herself quickly. She is training for her second Games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jessica and Haven joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

What training looks like ahead of the June U.S. Team Trials and Paris

Helpful mindset shifts in the pool

"Legend" status appointed to Jessica by the latest Reese's campaign

Friendship between the two women

On Her Mark Podcast: Catch up With Paralympic Swimmers Jessica Long & Haven Shepherd | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.