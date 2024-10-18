Stevenson gives optimistic injury update, ‘should be ready' to return

The New England Patriots need to re-establish their rushing attack in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and one good way to accomplish that objective would be to get running back Rhamondre Stevenson back in the lineup.

Stevenson suffered a foot injury in the Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The injury kept him sidelined for the Week 6 defeat to the Houston Texans.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Stevenson sounds optimistic about playing in Sunday's game at London's Wembley Stadium.

"I'm feeling good right now, had to take a couple days off," Stevenson told reporters Friday in London. "I'm feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday."

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also gave an update on Stevenson's status Friday.

"We'll see today, but he is getting closer, so it’ll probably be a gametime decision," Mayo said at his press conference.

The Patriots' run game struggled without Stevenson in last week's loss and tallied just 82 yards on 26 carries (3.2 yards per attempt) versus the Texans. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye was the team's leading rusher with 38 yards. Veteran running back Antonio Gibson, who started in Stevenson's absence, picked up just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Stevenson is arguably the Patriots' best offensive player. He leads the team with 356 rushing yards (4.6 per carry) and he's the only player on the roster with a rushing touchdown (he has three) through six games. He's also a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Ball security has been an issue for Stevenson this season. He fumbled in each of the first four games, which resulted in Gibson starting over him in Week 5.

One way for the Patriots to make life easier for Maye on Sunday would be to run the football effectively. Despite his fumbling issues, Stevenson is the player most capable of handling that responsibility for the Patriots.

"Hopefully, we’ll get the run game going this week," Maye said at a press conference Friday. "I think that’s a big emphasis in this league especially, and for our offense. Get the run game going, put up some passing lanes, get different guys the football."