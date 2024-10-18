Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo play coy about Patriots QB's knee injury

By most accounts, Drake Maye's knee injury doesn't seem like a big deal. But we don't know much beyond that.

That's because the New England Patriots' rookie quarterback and his head coach both declined to elaborate on Maye's injury after he popped up on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday with a knee issue.

"I’m feeling good,” Maye told reporters in London on Friday ahead of the Patriots' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. "These last two days, I feel good out there at practice. I’m feeling good now. Ready to go Sunday."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When asked specifically when the injury occurred, Maye took a page from the Bill Belichick media playbook.

"I think injuries are something that you don’t really try to share with the media," Maye said. "So just looking forward to Sunday."

Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry spoke to multiple team sources who insisted they weren't concerned about Maye's injury. But the team still hasn't confirmed whether or not Maye received an MRI on his knee -- which The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported on Wednesday -- or whether Maye injured his knee in last Sunday's game against the Houston Texans or in practice. (Perry speculated the injury could have occurred in practice.)

"I’m not sure if it was a residual from the (Texans) game or not,” Mayo told reporters Friday. "What I will say is he looks good, he’s been out there at practice taking the majority of the reps."

"I'm not going to get into any of the medical imaging or anything like that," Mayo added when asked if Maye had gotten an MRI. "What I will say is that I'm confident that he will be ready to play."

Mayo has been much more transparent with the media than his predecessor, but it appears the team is closing ranks when it comes to details about Maye's knee. The good news for Patriots fans, though, is that Maye looked fully mobile in practice Thursday and is expected to play Sunday against the Jags.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET in London.