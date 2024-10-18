Maye stresses importance of starting fast vs. Jaguars in London

The New England Patriots are not a high-powered offensive team. They enter Week 7 as the second-lowest scoring team in the NFL at just 13.8 points per game.

Simply put: They are not a team built to play from behind if the opponent jumps out to an early lead.

That's why it's so important for the Patriots to get off to a good start in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye mentioned starting fast during his press conference Friday.

"Yeah, I think it’ll be fun. I think it’ll be awesome," Maye told reporters when asked about putting on a show for the London crowd. "Hopefully, we’ll get the run game going this week. I think that’s a big emphasis in this league especially, and for our offense. Get the run game going, put up some passing lanes, and like you said, get different guys the football. That's my job. Find completions. Find completions early.

"We need to start fast. Coach has been preaching that all week, so that's our job, and really my job on the offensive side as the quarterback – I touch the ball every play – to get going fast and get these guys going."

The Patriots have been outscored 37-14 in the first quarter through six games this season. That margin is 30-7 over the last four games. The Houston Texans jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on the Patriots in Maye's first career start last week, and the AFC South leaders ultimately won 41-21 at Gillette Stadium.

Furthermore, the Patriots have punted on their first offensive possession in every game this season.

The good news for the Patriots is the Jaguars aren't a fast-starting team, either. Jacksonville has been outscored 37-20 in the first quarter this season. The Jaguars have scored only three first-quarter points over the last two games.

If the Patriots are going to win this game, they need to open up an early lead and run the football. This would make Maye's job so much easier. The keys to achieving that objective are eliminating penalties and turnovers. Both of those things have plagued New England through six weeks.