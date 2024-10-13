What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston at noon ET for Patriots Pregame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

Rookie Drake Maye makes his first career NFL start for the Patriots. He has played in only one game so far (the final drive of the Week 3 loss to the Jets).

The Patriots are 1-4 and entered Week 6 with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Texans lead the AFC South at 4-1.

Houston has never won at Gillette Stadium since entering the league in 2002.

A new era in New England begins Sunday.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye will make his first career start in Week 6 against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. The Pats selected Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England's offense struggled mightily with veteran Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback over the first five weeks of the season. Maye's arm strength and athleticism should unlock more of the offense's potential.

The matchup against the Texans is a tough one, though. Houston has defended the pass at an elite level and creates pressure in the backfield at a high rate. The Texans offense is a formidable unit, too, led by star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, injury news, highlights and analysis from Patriots-Texans.