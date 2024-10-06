Live updates: Can Patriots bounce back vs. Dolphins in Week 5?

What to Know
- Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for Patriots Postgame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Ted Johnson and Phil Perry.
- Jacoby Brissett is starting at QB, but Drake Maye is "closing in" on taking his job, per Albert Breer.
- Miami is starting recent signing Tyler Huntley after injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.
- The Patriots (1-3) and Dolphins (1-3) are tied for last place in the AFC East.
Can the New England Patriots quiet the noise on Sunday?
The Patriots' three-game losing streak has led to reports of frustration in the locker room, but their best chance to win since Week 1 will come at Gillette Stadium, where they host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins and free agent-turned-starter Tyler Huntley.
Follow along below for live Patriots-Dolphins updates throughout the day.