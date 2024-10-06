Live updates: Can Patriots bounce back vs. Dolphins in Week 5?

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston immediately after the game for Patriots Postgame Live with Michael Holley, Tom E. Curran, Ted Johnson and Phil Perry.

Jacoby Brissett is starting at QB, but Drake Maye is "closing in" on taking his job, per Albert Breer.

Miami is starting recent signing Tyler Huntley after injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson.

The Patriots (1-3) and Dolphins (1-3) are tied for last place in the AFC East.

Can the New England Patriots quiet the noise on Sunday?

The Patriots' three-game losing streak has led to reports of frustration in the locker room, but their best chance to win since Week 1 will come at Gillette Stadium, where they host the 1-3 Miami Dolphins and free agent-turned-starter Tyler Huntley.

