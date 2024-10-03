The New England Patriots have fallen to 1-3 after losing three consecutive games. Much of the optimisim surrounding the team after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 has subsided.

But the upcoming schedule does offer a path back to relevance, and that starts with Sunday's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The Dolphins are struggling almost as much, if not more, than the Patriots right now. Miami lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in Week 2 and he hasn't played since. The Dolphins offense, despite having elite wide receivers such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, has scored only one touchdown in Tagovailoa's absence. Miami has lost three consecutive games as well.

This matchup is an opportunity for the Patriots to bounce back offensively, build some confidence, and get their season back on the right track. A loss to this version of the Dolphins would be a major setback.

Can Rhamondre Stevenson bounce back? Will DeMario Douglas be more involved in the passing attack? Will these two teams give fans enough exciting offensive football? Patriots Insiders Tom E. Curran and Perry shared their predictions based on the over/under totals for Patriots-Dolphins, as heard during the Total Insight segment on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast.

Jacoby Brissett passing yards (165.5)

Perry: Under

"He was in that range on Sunday vs. the 49ers. I'm going to say under here. Don't you feel that even if Rhamondre Stevenson's snaps get reduced, they're still going to want to try to go back to their bread and butter and run, and if they have a lead, they're not going to stop running the football?"

Curran: Under

"And they'll probably never lose contact with Miami because Miami is inept as well. We're gonna have 261 total yards thrown for between (Tyler Huntley) and Jacoby."

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards (58.5)

Perry: Under

"I think there's a good chance Rhamondre Stevenson's snaps are limited. Jerod Mayo acknowledged he's considering that in (Wednesday's) press conference, as he should. I spoke to Rhamondre Stevenson in the locker room after that press conference with Mayo, and he said (to paraphrase), 'It could happen. I just have to roll with whatever decisions they make. But I put the ball on the ground four times, of course it could happen.' It, being, essentially getting benched.

"I also think Antonio Gibson has been pretty damn good, and some of the numbers would suggest he's been better than Rhamondre Stevenson in terms of yards after contact and yards over expected. I think they could play Gibson and really not miss all that much.

Curran: Under

"It would be ironic if for the second year in a row, the backup running back is better than the starting running back around whom the team is built. Ezekiel Elliott, all things being equal, was better than Rhamondre Stevenson last year."

DeMario Douglas receiver yards (32.5)

Curran: Over

"I'll take the over on that. He might have 32.5 yards on one reception. They've got to get him the ball. He's too good to be silent for five weeks."

Perry: Over

"He's too good. And I do think there were opportunities to get him the ball. Again, I don't know the play call and the progression, and it's important to acknowledge that as we critique an offense that is obviously deserving of criticism, but I think Jacoby Brissett and Alex Van Pelt probably see that, too.

"'OK, this guy is getting open. So if he wasn't in the progression, for example, against the 49ers on play X, Y or Z -- let's get him in a spot where he is earlier in the progression, where he's the first or second guy so we can get him the ball because he's one of their most dynamic players.'"

Dolphins points scored (16.5)

Perry: Under

"I think (the Patriots) are going to do a better job of keeping the quarterback in the pocket than they have in recent weeks. They have to -- it's just a fundamental thing -- ... keep Tyler Huntley in the pocket and force him to beat you."

Total points (35.5)

Curran: Under

Perry: Under

"I can't see it. I'm going under. Sorry everyone who enjoys offensive football."

