New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk received a motivational message from an all-time great before Thursday's preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-round draft pick showed up to Gillette Stadium rocking a Randy Moss No. 81 Patriots jersey. The legendary wideout appreciated the tribute and responded on the X platform.

"Bring em out their seats 2nite young man!! GO GET IT!" Moss wrote.

Polk, 22, has been one of New England's bright spots on offense throughout training camp. The Washington product has displayed his impressive athleticism on several occasions, including his highlight-reel catch on a deep Drake Maye pass during Tuesday's practice.

The Patriots hope Polk and fellow rookie receiver Javon Baker can give the offense a much-needed jolt after what was a dreadful 2023 campaign for the unit. For that to happen, the offensive line will need to hold up its end of the bargain. The group has struggled mightily this summer and was a glaring weakness in Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles.

New England will look to improve to 2-0 in the preseason when it hosts Philadelphia on Thursday night. You can stay up to date on the matchup with our Pats-Eagles live blog.