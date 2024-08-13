New England Patriots fans are hoping the Drake Maye to Ja'Lynn Polk connection will be a productive one over the next five to seven years (at least).

And they got a small preview of what might be possible during Tuesday's joint practice between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

One of the early drills featured 1-on-1 work between wide receivers and cornerbacks.

Polk was matched up against Eagles cornerback Shon Stephens, and not only did the Patriots rookie wideout gain a step on his defender, he made a tremendous catch on a pretty good deep ball by Maye.

Check out the play in the video below:

Here's another angle of the play:

Drake Maye > Ja'Lynn Polk 😤



Drake Maye > Ja'Lynn Polk 😤

We'll take it. All. Day. Long 🔥

The Patriots drafted Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected Polk 34 picks later in the second round. It's been a while since the Patriots had a strong QB-WR tandem. You have to go back to Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's final season together in 2019.

Maye and Polk have a long way to go before they get into the top half of the league's QB-WR duos. But for the first time in several years, there are reasons for Patriots fans to be excited about the future at both of those important positions.