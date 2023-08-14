Red Sox prospect acquired in Vazquez deal tearing it up at Triple-A

Boston Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu is the hottest hitter in baseball.

Abreu, SoxProspects.com's No. 23 ranked prospect in Boston's system, earned International Player of the Week honors after putting up huge numbers at Triple-A Worcester. The 24-year-old outfielder capped off his stellar week with a grand slam on Saturday and a three-home run game -- the first in WooSox history -- on Sunday.

In six games from Aug. 7-13, he went 13-for-22 at the plate with six homers.

Three's Company!@RedSox No. 17 prospect Wilyer Abreu smokes THREE taters -- and 6 in his past 5 games -- for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/usGt7cUIUm — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 13, 2023

The Red Sox acquired Abreu and fellow prospect Enmanuel Valdez in the 2022 trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Valdez made his big-league debut on April 19 and Abreu could also get a taste of the big leagues before season's end. The Venezuela native was added to Boston's 40-man roster last fall, meaning the club would not need to make a corresponding move if he is promoted when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1.

Abreu has been red-hot since the calendar flipped to August. In his 11 games played this month, he has slashed .450/.522/1.025 with two doubles, seven homers, and 18 RBIs. Through 80 games with the WooSox this season, he's hitting .268/.380/.521 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs.

Abreu will look to stay locked in when Worcester opens a six-game series Tuesday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park.