Mayo gives positive injury updates on two key Patriots players

The New England Patriots need all the help they can get on their offensive line.

This unit played horribly in the Week 3 loss to the New York Jets. It allowed seven sacks and 15 QB hits. The Jets got pressure on 53.8 percent of the Patriots' dropbacks.

Left guard Sidy Sow, who has missed the first three games of the 2024 NFL season due to an ankle injury, will practice Monday, head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at his press conference. Sow has been out since Aug. 25.

"He'll be out there today," Mayo said of Sow. "Hopefully moving around a little bit, and we'll see how he responds the next day."

Mayo also gave an update on tackle Vederian Lowe, who has not played since the second half of the Patriots' Week 2 loss versus the Seattle Seahawks.

"I wish I could sit here and give you a timeline, but I can't," Mayo said when asked about Lowe's status. "He'll be out there (at practice), but I'm not sure how much he'll do."

Getting Sow and/or Lowe back in the lineup for Sunday's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers would be very helpful for the Patriots.

Rookie Caedan Wallace started in place of Lowe at left tackle, and Michael Jordan started at left guard in place of Sow in the Week 3 defeat.

Another positive development for the Patriots is the progress being made by wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. It sounds like he's nearing the end of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in October of last season.

"He's making great progress," Mayo said of Bourne. "He's running fast, looks good in his routes. When he's ready to be out there, he'll be out there."

Kickoff for Patriots-49ers on Sunday is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.