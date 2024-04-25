NFL world reacts to Pats picking QB Drake Maye at No. 3

Let the Drake Maye era in New England begin.
After months of speculation, the Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the UNC quarterback will eventually be counted on to revive New England's lackluster offense, head coach Jerod Mayo won't pressure him to start out of the gate. If the 21-year-old doesn't win the starting job out of training camp, he'll have a chance to watch and learn under veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.
Taking Maye at No. 3 marks the Patriots' first major move of the post-Bill Belichick era. The selection was met with mostly positive feedback from NFL players and experts.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy reactions to the Patriots' No. 3 pick:
Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, Brian Hoyer, and Albert Breer shared their instant reactions during NBC Sports Boston's "On The Clock" NFL Draft Special.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud named Maye as the most NFL-ready QB in this year's draft.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has an optimistic outlook on the young QB.
Former Patriots QB Matt Cassel is excited to watch Maye show off his "uber talent" in Foxboro.
Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III raved about Maye after the Patriots selected him at No. 3.
Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared an in-depth scouting report on Maye following New England's selection.
LeGarrette Blount isn't as sold on Maye as others. The former Pats running back wanted to see Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. end up in New England.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared a photo to his Instagram account acknowledging New England's pick.
Pats linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley welcomed his new QB to New England.
Patriots fans appear to approve of the pick.