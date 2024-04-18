NEEDHAM, MA, April 18, 2024 -- The Boston Celtics are headed to the 2024 NBA Playoffs beginning Sunday, April 21, and NBC Sports Boston -- the home of the Boston Celtics -- will bring fans the live call of several first round games, one-hour Pregame and Postgame shows, and additional comprehensive coverage throughout the postseason.

The Celtics are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the No. 8 seed (team TBD) in the first round of Playoffs.

NBC Sports Boston’s live game coverage will be led by play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman, marking his final Playoffs series after 43 years in the role; color commentator Brian Scalabrine; and sideline reporter Abby Chin. Celtics Playoffs coverage will also include analysis from the entire NBCSB Celtics broadcast team including Eddie House, Tom Giles, Chris Forsberg, and Drew Carter. Special guests will join NBC Sports Boston’s coverage throughout the series.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

NBC Sports Boston will be the go-to television source before and after each game with one-hour live pregame and postgame coverage of every game in the series. Celtics Pregame Live, presented by TD Bank; Celtics Halftime Live, presented by Ace Ticket; and Celtics Postgame Live, presented by New England Ford Dealers; will provide in-studio analysis surrounding each game, and will be on-site at the TD Garden for every home game. Additionally, daily network programming, including Arbella Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight presented by Town Fair Tire, will offer game previews, recaps, real-time updates, and in-depth analysis.

Boston Celtics Playoffs on NBC Sports Boston is presented by Arbella and New England Ford Dealers.

Following is the Celtics' First Round Playoff schedule on NBC Sports Boston:

Celtics First Round Playoffs on NBC Sports Boston: No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Seed (Opponent TBD)

(All Times listed are Eastern)

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 @ Boston, 1PM (Pregame Live/Live game on ABC/ Postgame Live)

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24 @ Boston, 7PM (Pregame/Live game on NBCSB/Postgame)

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 @ Away, 6PM (Pregame/Live game on NBCSB/Postgame)

Game 4: Monday, April 29 @Away, Time TBD (Pregame/Live game on NBCSB/Postgame)

Game 5:* Wednesday, May 1 @ Boston (TBD)

Game 6:* Friday, May 3 @ Away (TBD)

Game 7:* Sunday, May 5 @ Boston (TBD)

*Additional schedule for Games 5,6, & 7 to be released if necessary

Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Celtics throughout their Playoff run will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Boston’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Chris Forsberg and a team of multiplatform content creators. Forsberg will also host a Celtics Talk podcast after every game throughout the postseason.

About NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston reaches more than 4 million households in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Programming includes the Boston Celtics, Arbella Early Edition, Boston Sports Tonight, Celtics Post Up, Connecticut Sun, Monday Night Patriots, Quick Slants, Football Day in New England including pre and post-game programs surrounding all Patriots games, CAA football, basketball and more.

NBCSportsBoston.com and all of the networks’ social media channels (@NBCSBoston) provide continuous news, video and in-depth, up-to-the-minute coverage of New England sports. Visit NBCSportsBoston.com for more information. Check local listings for the specific channel location for your area.