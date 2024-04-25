Updated Patriots depth chart with draft picks, UDFA signings

Thursday night marks the start of one of the most important drafts in recent New England Patriots history.

As they look to rebuild the roster in the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have a pivotal decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick. They'll have a chance to select their next franchise quarterback -- likely LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy -- but could opt to trade the coveted selection for a haul of assets.

Whichever route they choose, we can expect the roster to get an overhaul over the next three days. In addition to their draft picks, the Patriots could be active on the trade market and add undrafted free agents to the mix. The depth chart will look much different by the time the draft concludes on Saturday.

We'll have you covered through it all. Check back here for the up-to-date 2024 Patriots depth chart below:

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett Bailey Zappe Nathan Rourke

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson Antonio Gibson Kevin Harris JaMycal Hasty Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Wide receiver

Kendrick Bourne DeMario Douglas K.J. Osborn JuJu Smith-Schuster Tyquan Thornton Jalen Reagor Kayshon Boutte T.J. Luther Kawaan Baker

Tight end

Hunter Henry Austin Hooper Mitchell Wilcox La'Michael Pettway

Offensive line

Starters

Chukwuma Okorafor, LT

Cole Strange, LG

David Andrews, C

Sidy Sow, RG

Mike Onwenu, RT

Backups

T Calvin Anderson, T

Vederian Lowe, T

Conor McDermott, T

Andrew Stueber, T

Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T

Nick Leverett, G

Atonio Mafi, G

Jake Andrews, C

Defensive line

Defensive end

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Keion White

William Bradley-King

Defensive tackle

Christian Barmore

Davon Godchaux

Daniel Ekuale

Sam Roberts

Armon Watts

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Trysten Hill

Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Jahlani Tavai

Sione Takitaki

Marte Mapu

Joe Giles-Harris

Outside Linebacker

Matthew Judon

Anfernee Jennings

Josh Uche

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez Jonathan Jones Marcus Jones Shaun Wade Alex Austin Marco Wilson Isaiah Bolden Azizi Hearn

Safety

Kyle Dugger Jabrill Peppers Joshuah Bledsoe Jaylinn Hawkins Brenden Schooler

Specialists