Updated Patriots depth chart with draft picks, UDFA signings

Thursday night marks the start of one of the most important drafts in recent New England Patriots history.
As they look to rebuild the roster in the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have a pivotal decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick. They'll have a chance to select their next franchise quarterback -- likely LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy -- but could opt to trade the coveted selection for a haul of assets.
Whichever route they choose, we can expect the roster to get an overhaul over the next three days. In addition to their draft picks, the Patriots could be active on the trade market and add undrafted free agents to the mix. The depth chart will look much different by the time the draft concludes on Saturday.
We'll have you covered through it all. Check back here for the up-to-date 2024 Patriots depth chart below:
Quarterback
- Jacoby Brissett
- Bailey Zappe
- Nathan Rourke
Running back
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Antonio Gibson
- Kevin Harris
- JaMycal Hasty
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Wide receiver
- Kendrick Bourne
- DeMario Douglas
- K.J. Osborn
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Tyquan Thornton
- Jalen Reagor
- Kayshon Boutte
- T.J. Luther
- Kawaan Baker
Tight end
- Hunter Henry
- Austin Hooper
- Mitchell Wilcox
- La'Michael Pettway
Offensive line
Starters
- Chukwuma Okorafor, LT
- Cole Strange, LG
- David Andrews, C
- Sidy Sow, RG
- Mike Onwenu, RT
Backups
- T Calvin Anderson, T
- Vederian Lowe, T
- Conor McDermott, T
- Andrew Stueber, T
- Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T
- Nick Leverett, G
- Atonio Mafi, G
- Jake Andrews, C
Defensive line
Defensive end
- Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Keion White
- William Bradley-King
Defensive tackle
- Christian Barmore
- Davon Godchaux
- Daniel Ekuale
- Sam Roberts
- Armon Watts
- Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- Trysten Hill
Linebacker
Inside Linebacker
- Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Jahlani Tavai
- Sione Takitaki
- Marte Mapu
- Joe Giles-Harris
Outside Linebacker
- Matthew Judon
- Anfernee Jennings
- Josh Uche
Cornerback
- Christian Gonzalez
- Jonathan Jones
- Marcus Jones
- Shaun Wade
- Alex Austin
- Marco Wilson
- Isaiah Bolden
- Azizi Hearn
Safety
- Kyle Dugger
- Jabrill Peppers
- Joshuah Bledsoe
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- Brenden Schooler
Specialists
- K Chad Ryland
- P Bryce Baringer
- LS Joe Cardona