New England Patriots

Updated Patriots depth chart with draft picks, UDFA signings

Stay up to date on the Patriots' 2024 roster through the NFL Draft.

By Justin Leger

Thursday night marks the start of one of the most important drafts in recent New England Patriots history.

As they look to rebuild the roster in the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have a pivotal decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick. They'll have a chance to select their next franchise quarterback -- likely LSU's Jayden Daniels, UNC's Drake Maye, or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy -- but could opt to trade the coveted selection for a haul of assets.

Whichever route they choose, we can expect the roster to get an overhaul over the next three days. In addition to their draft picks, the Patriots could be active on the trade market and add undrafted free agents to the mix. The depth chart will look much different by the time the draft concludes on Saturday.

We'll have you covered through it all. Check back here for the up-to-date 2024 Patriots depth chart below:

Quarterback

  1. Jacoby Brissett
  2. Bailey Zappe
  3. Nathan Rourke

Running back

  1. Rhamondre Stevenson
  2. Antonio Gibson
  3. Kevin Harris
  4. JaMycal Hasty
  5. Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Phil Perry, Albert Breer and Tom Curran react to the Patriots signing running back Antonio Gibson and whether it means the team will move on from Ezekiel Elliott after one season.

Wide receiver

  1. Kendrick Bourne
  2. DeMario Douglas
  3. K.J. Osborn
  4. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  5. Tyquan Thornton
  6. Jalen Reagor
  7. Kayshon Boutte
  8. T.J. Luther
  9. Kawaan Baker
Phil Perry breaks down the pros and cons of the Patriots' newest wide receiver K.J. Osborn. Phil explains why Osborn will be a reliable slot option for New England, but likely won't be a 'game-changer'.

Tight end

  1. Hunter Henry
  2. Austin Hooper
  3. Mitchell Wilcox
  4. La'Michael Pettway
Patriots tight end Austin Hooper discusses playing for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland and shares why he's excited to play for him again in New England.

Offensive line

Starters

  • Chukwuma Okorafor, LT
  • Cole Strange, LG
  • David Andrews, C
  • Sidy Sow, RG
  • Mike Onwenu, RT

Backups

  • T Calvin Anderson, T
  • Vederian Lowe, T
  • Conor McDermott, T
  • Andrew Stueber, T
  • Tyrone Wheatley Jr., T
  • Nick Leverett, G
  • Atonio Mafi, G
  • Jake Andrews, C

Defensive line

Defensive end

  • Deatrich Wise Jr.
  • Keion White
  • William Bradley-King

Defensive tackle

  • Christian Barmore
  • Davon Godchaux
  • Daniel Ekuale
  • Sam Roberts
  • Armon Watts
  • Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
  • Trysten Hill

Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

  • Ja’Whaun Bentley
  • Jahlani Tavai
  • Sione Takitaki
  • Marte Mapu
  • Joe Giles-Harris
Takitaki, who the Patriots signed from the Cleveland Browns this offseason, spoke with the media about joining the Patriots, and the excitement in the building

Outside Linebacker

  • Matthew Judon
  • Anfernee Jennings
  • Josh Uche

Cornerback

  1. Christian Gonzalez
  2. Jonathan Jones
  3. Marcus Jones
  4. Shaun Wade
  5. Alex Austin
  6. Marco Wilson
  7. Isaiah Bolden
  8. Azizi Hearn

Safety

  1. Kyle Dugger
  2. Jabrill Peppers
  3. Joshuah Bledsoe
  4. Jaylinn Hawkins
  5. Brenden Schooler
Chris Gasper and Greg Bedard join Mike Felger on Sports Sunday to discuss Kyle Dugger's deal with the Patriots and how this signing could impact future free agency signings

Specialists

  • K Chad Ryland
  • P Bryce Baringer
  • LS Joe Cardona

