ESPN ranked NFL's top 10 safeties, and this Patriots player made list

ESPN has been ranking the top 10 NFL players at each position group in July, and no New England Patriots players were featured through the first three lists.

The Patriots did not have anyone included in the top edge rushers ranking. Christian Barmore was an honorable mention on the defensive tackle ranking. Rhamondre Stevenson didn't even make that section in the running backs ranking.

The streak ended Thursday when ESPN unveiled its top 10 safeties list, and Patriots star Kyle Dugger came in at No. 8. The hard-hitting defensive back tallied 71 solo tackles with 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 17 games last season.

Dugger was among the few bright spots on a team that tumbled to the bottom of the AFC standings with a 4-13 record.

"He's always been physical and a smart football player, but he's become more of a complete player every year," an NFL personnel executive told ESPN. "He will physically strike you."

The 28-year-old safety was a second-round pick of the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dugger has shown steady improvement over his first four pro seasons. He's become not only a very good player but also an important leader, which is valuable when you consider all the Super Bowl-winning veterans who have retired from the Patriots in recent years.

Dugger was a free agent entering the offseason, and after initially using the transition tag on him, the Patriots eventually worked out a four-year extension with the veteran safety worth a maximum of $66 million.