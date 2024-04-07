Report: Patriots and safety Kyle Dugger agree to 4-year deal

The Patriots and Kyle Dugger have agreed on a four-year deal, according to the NFL Network's Mark Garafolo.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal has a base value of $58 million with a maximum of $66 million.

It’s a 4-year deal worth a base value of $58M with a max of $66M, source says. He gets $32.5M guaranteed. A big-time payday. https://t.co/wdyfEOYDp8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

The contract also includes $32.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport says.

The Patriots gave Dugger the rare transition tag last month, which would have been worth $13.8 million for the 2024 season. The transition tag, given to only five NFL players in the last 10 years, is worth the average salary of the top 10 players at the position.

Dugger had over 100 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions last season for the Patriots. The 2020 second-round draft pick has as 343 tackles and nine INTs in his career.