Report: Judon, Pats ‘not close' to agreeing on new contract

The New England Patriots have re-signed several players ahead of the 2024 campaign. Their four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon isn't one of them.

Judon is set to make $6.5 million in the final season of the four-year, $54.5 million deal he signed as a free agent in 2021. Although the soon-to-be 32-year-old is a prime candidate for a contract extension, and the Patriots have reportedly made an offer, the two sides "are not currently close" to agreeing on a new deal, according to FOX Sports' Henry McKenna.

Marc Bertrand, host of 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, shared his reaction to the report on Tuesday's Early Edition.

"Not surprised at all. I don't think the team is interested in giving him any sort of considerable raise at this moment in time," Bertrand said. "He was hurt for much of last year, he didn't finish either of the previous two seasons all that strongly, they're at a point now where you're now into your 30s, you're 32 years old. This is when guys fall off a cliff in this league. Let's see what you can go out there and do and see how it goes for the next couple of months."

Judon was stellar in his first two seasons with New England. He registered a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022.

In 2023 though, after the Patriots upped his fully guaranteed money for the season from $2 million to $14 million, Judon played in only four games due to an elbow injury. Bertrand believes that, along with the front office's long-term outlook, has kept the Patriots from meeting Judon's contract demands.

"They're saying, 'So why are we giving you the money this time around? You're a year older, you've got another injury now and we're doing this why? Just because you feel you deserve it? You just want more money?' And do you want to set that precedent with a 32-year-old guy? Because all the guys they signed and paid this offseason are all guys that are in their plans for the next three or four years," Bertrand added. "All the guys that got extended, they're gonna be here for three or four years.

"Matthew Judon is not going to be here in three or four years. Davon Godchaux is not gonna be here in three or four years. That's another guy who wants to be paid more money. Those are the guys who are not getting the money. If that's where they're drawing the line in the sand right now in who they pay and who they don't pay, It's probably in the right place."

Judon was a full participant in mandatory minicamp last month despite the lack of progress toward a new contract. His participation will again be worth monitoring when training camp begins later this month.

Patriots veterans are scheduled to report to Gillette Stadium on July 23. The team's first training camp practice will take place the following day.