Jacoby Brissett injury: Latest updates on Patriots QB's shoulder

Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in their preseason finale Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, but he lasted only one drive.

The veteran QB was seen wincing after taking a hard hit on a sack by Commanders defensive end KJ Henry, who blew past the Patriots offensive line completely unblocked.

Here’s the play that hurt Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett: pic.twitter.com/DcraKZpkjV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2024

Brissett finished the drive but didn't play again after the Patriots eventually punted.

The team announced late in the second quarter that Brissett was questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.

The Brissett sack is where the timing and precision of the line - or lack of it - shows up. Offensive line bumping into each other leaves free rusher. And two hands may have been better than one on the Osborne miss. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 26, 2024

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye took over the offense after Brissett and immediately led an 11-play, 88-yard touchdown drive. Maye was under center the rest of the first half and played fantastic.

This story will be updated postgame with any Brissett injury news.