Jacoby Brissett injury: Latest updates on Patriots QB's shoulder

Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in their preseason finale Sunday night against the Washington Commanders, but he lasted only one drive.
The veteran QB was seen wincing after taking a hard hit on a sack by Commanders defensive end KJ Henry, who blew past the Patriots offensive line completely unblocked.
Brissett finished the drive but didn't play again after the Patriots eventually punted.
The team announced late in the second quarter that Brissett was questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.
Rookie quarterback Drake Maye took over the offense after Brissett and immediately led an 11-play, 88-yard touchdown drive. Maye was under center the rest of the first half and played fantastic.
This story will be updated postgame with any Brissett injury news.