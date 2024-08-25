Trending
New England Patriots
Live Updates

Live updates: Patriots taking on Commanders in preseason finale

The starting QB competition between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye continues.

By Justin Leger and Phil Perry, Patriots Insider

What to Know

  • Veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye continue to compete for the Week 1 starting QB job.
  • The Patriots enter Sunday's finale with a 1-1 record.
  • Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels is OUT for Sunday's matchup.
  • Teams must cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
  • Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Reagor battling for a roster spot.

The New England Patriots are visiting the Washington Commanders for their preseason finale. Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for New England with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye expected to follow. Check out our live blog below for updates.

