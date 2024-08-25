What to Know Veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye continue to compete for the Week 1 starting QB job.

The Patriots enter Sunday's finale with a 1-1 record.

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels is OUT for Sunday's matchup.

Teams must cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Reagor battling for a roster spot.

The New England Patriots are visiting the Washington Commanders for their preseason finale. Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for New England with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye expected to follow. Check out our live blog below for updates.