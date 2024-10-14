FOXBORO -- The Patriots knew Drake Maye would have the ability to help them with his legs as early as Sunday.

While part of the reason the team turned to the rookie when it did was because of its disappointing passing-game performance through five weeks, another reason was that Maye was ready to play. And part of the reason he was ready to play was because he was able to go off-script occasionally and turn failed pass calls into positive gains on the ground.

"Physically, look: this guy definitely gives us a chance to kind of get some of those off-schedule plays that you guys always see on TV," head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday.

That style of quarterbacking isn't something Patriots fans have seen in some time, but it was certainly on display during New England's 41-21 loss to the Texans.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Big day for Maye-niacs as Pats rookie goes off in first start | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn't appear to call a single designed quarterback run in the game. But Maye ended up scrambling five times for 38 yards. He also hit one of his longest pass plays on the day -- a 30-yarder to Hunter Henry in the third quarter -- after moving behind the line to extend the play before finding his tight end for an explosive catch and run.

“He’s super athletic," Henry said later. "He’s very mobile, so you’ve got to be ready at all times, any route to be able to kind of convert into a scramble-drill kind of mode. In that moment, he was able to just kind of find me and make a play. He’s a playmaker; he’s a great player, and he’s only going to continue to get better.”

Including Maye's non-designed runs and his extended-play throws, the Patriots had what looked like eight off-script plays that went for a total of 68 yards, which is an average of 8.5 yards per play.

"Credit to Maye," said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans. "One thing he does, right? As a quarterback, his escapability is really good for them, and I think it's a positive for him, like being able to pull it down and when things aren't there, being able to make plays on the run.

"As rushers, you have to be aware that this guy can pull it down and run, take off, and you have to just understand that and be able to get off a block. I thought they did a good job of o-line blocking for them and him being able to find it when it wasn't there and in the passing game, him pulling it down. That sets them apart, makes him a little different."

Maye was sacked four times, including one strip sack, so his mobility was not a panacea for a pass-protection unit that allowed the highest rate of quarterback pressure in the NFL through five weeks. But it bought him time against a relentless pass-rush, and it kept the Patriots offense on the field; four of their 17 first downs came on unscripted plays, including a dive for the line to gain on a fourth-and-five play late in the fourth quarter.

Maye's ability to keep drives alive, and his willingness to take a few hits and bounce back up, helped motivate teammates as well.

“I think he did phenomenal," receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "I pointed out that him getting hit, he kept playing, he didn’t seem too rattled. He didn’t just start doing different things, he stuck to what he does, what he practices. I think he understands that he’s going to get hit and I think that is huge."

Bourne added: "The way he was running the ball was impressive. I think his athleticism, his ability to throw on the run and things like that. It’s how he runs with his body, like he’s running left, but facing forward to throw the ball.

"I think those traits are what you see around the league. Patrick Mahomes, these new-age quarterbacks, throwing the ball on the run, extending plays."

The Patriots will want to ensure that Maye is kept upright more often moving forward, so they'll have to find the right balance between encouraging Maye to scoot while also imploring him to protect himself.

But, especially with the team's offensive line struggling, the reality is he's going to have to get out on the move on a regular basis. Just as he did on Sunday. Both for his own good and his team's.