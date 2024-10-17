One day after being placed on the Patriots injury report with a knee issue, and about 16 hours after team sources indicated they were not concerned by Maye's knee injury, the rookie quarterback went through the practice paces as he typically does.

He rolled to his right and to his left, throwing on the move. He dropped back to pass, bounced forward, and threw on the run. He braced himself on his right leg, reared back, uncorked long passes, and followed through with weight on his left leg.

Drake Maye moving well, and not wearing any visible brace, at today’s Patriots practice.



He was a full participant on Wednesday but listed on the injury report with a knee issue. pic.twitter.com/ASe8kTLytY — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 17, 2024

Maye operated without any obvious limp or hitch in his gait. Neither did he wear any visible knee brace. The 22-year-old bounced through the Patriots locker room on multiple occasions prior to practice and looked uninhibited by whatever ailment he may be dealing with. He was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice despite the knee issue.

While offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt acknowledged on Thursday morning that he would like to see how Maye looks for the rest of the week during Patriots practices before determining what plays are (or are not) available to him on Sunday against the Jaguars, Maye looked healthy in his final practice of the week on the team's home turf.

The Patriots (1-5) will practice once more in London on Friday ahead of their game against Jacksonville (1-5).