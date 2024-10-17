Report: Drake Maye's knee injury is ‘no great concern'

Drake Maye was a surprise addition to the New England Patriots' Wednesday injury report. The rookie quarterback was listed with a knee injury, though he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Later, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe shared an update on Maye that raised eyebrows.

"I’m told Drake Maye went for an MRI after practice today. Something to watch this week," Volin posted on X.

While Volin's report is alarming, Maye's injury is "no great concern" according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafalo.

It's unclear whether Maye suffered the knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans or in practice. He was hit eight times - including four sacks - in his first career start.

Regardless, it sounds like the issue won't sideline him from this Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. His status will be worth monitoring leading up to the Week 7 matchup.