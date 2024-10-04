Patriots fans should watch these three 2025 draft prospects in Week 6

It's never too early to start learning about the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

And for fans of the New England Patriots, it's already time to start looking ahead to which players the team might target with its first-round pick.

The Patriots are 1-3 after three consecutive losses, and while there is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, the most likely scenario is New England securing a top-10 pick for the second consecutive season.

Which players should Patriots fans watch in Week 6 of the college football season on Saturday?

Here are three players projected to be drafted in the top 15 who could be potential fits in New England:

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

2025 draft projection: Top 10 or top 15 pick

2024 stats: 12 tackles, three sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble

Week 6: Vs. UCLA (Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon ET on FOX)

Carter is rising up draft boards with a strong start to his junior season, and his best performance came last week in a 21-7 win over Illinois. The Nittany Lions defense dominated the game, and Carter led the way with seven tackles (four for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

The athleticism he showed on this play was quite impressive:

Carter's ability to be a major factor as a pass rusher and run stuffer helps make him one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 class. He can also drop back in coverage. There are just so many ways coaches can use him on defense.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

2025 draft projection: Top 10 or top 15 pick

2024 stats: 29 receptions, 503 yards, four TD

Week 6: Vs. Texas Tech (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11 p.m. ET on FOX)

McMillan opened the season with 304 receiving yards and four touchdowns in a win over New Mexico, but in his last three games, he has reached the 100-yard receiving mark only once. The junior wideout caught six passes for 50 yards in Arizona's surprising upset win over Utah last week.

McMillan is a nightmare matchup for opposing defensive backs with his 6-foot-5 frame and ability to make the most difficult contested catches. Add in his fantastic speed and route running, and you have one of the most impressive wide receiver prospects in years.

McMillan has a favorable matchup this week against a Texas Tech defense that has allowed the third-most passing yards per game (309.4). It's a great opportunity for him to tally his third 100-yard game of 2024.

Aryanna Frank-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks at scoreboard during third quarter at Arizona Stadium.

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

2025 draft projection: Top 10 pick

2024 stats: 19 tackles, three sacks

Week 6: At Washington (Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

Graham struggled a bit in the much-anticipated showdown vs. Texas in September, but he's been a one-man wrecking crew of late. The junior defensive lineman tallied six tackles and one sack in Michigan's comeback win over USC, and then he made four tackles with two sacks in a victory against Minnesota last week.

GUESS WHO?!



Graham with another sack for @UMichFootball 💪😤 pic.twitter.com/lfeDF9hWiV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

Graham plays with tremendous strength and athleticism. He is relentless in pursuing the ball carrier and has shown to be an effective pass rusher. He has all the tools to be a very successful interior defensive lineman at the pro level.