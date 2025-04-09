Celtics-Magic recap: Short-handed C's fall in final road game

What to Know No. 2 seed Celtics (59-21) could meet No. 7 Magic (40-40) in first round of NBA playoffs.

Celtics came one win shy of tying Warriors for best road record in NBA history (33-8).

C's played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford.

Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman led Boston with 15 points apiece.

Celtics will wrap up their regular season with home games against Charlotte on Friday and Sunday.

The undermanned Boston Celtics fell to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, 96-76.

Check out our live blog below for a full recap of Wednesday's matchup: