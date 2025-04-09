Celtics-Magic recap: Short-handed C's fall in final road game

What to Know
- No. 2 seed Celtics (59-21) could meet No. 7 Magic (40-40) in first round of NBA playoffs.
- Celtics came one win shy of tying Warriors for best road record in NBA history (33-8).
- C's played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Al Horford.
- Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman led Boston with 15 points apiece.
- Celtics will wrap up their regular season with home games against Charlotte on Friday and Sunday.
The undermanned Boston Celtics fell to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, 96-76.
Check out our live blog below for a full recap of Wednesday's matchup: