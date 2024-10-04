The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 5, and it will be interesting to see if the New England Patriots make any additions or subtractions to their roster ahead of that date.

The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora wrote a story Friday about wide receivers who could be on the move before the trade deadline, and he noted that the Patriots "have let it be known that Tyquan Thornton is available."

Thornton has played in all four of the Patriots' games so far this season, but he has tallied just two receptions for 27 yards and zero touchdowns. He has played 99 snaps over those four games. In 26 career games, Thornton has caught 37 passes for 365 yards and two scores.

The Patriots selected Thornton in the second round (No. 50 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He hasn't been able to carve out a meaningful or consistent role in the offense since being drafted.

Moving on wouldn't be the worst decision for either side. The Patriots selected two wideouts in the 2024 NFL Draft -- Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) -- and it would be smart to prioritize their development.

The Patriots host the rival Miami Dolphins in a Week 5 matchup Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.