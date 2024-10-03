New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returned to practice Wednesday as he finalizes his comeback from a torn ACL suffered during Week 8 of last season.

His presence on the field was immediately felt.

“Man, the energy, the juice, you felt that immediately,” Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

“Practice was different when he stepped on the field. The way that he carries himself, the energy that he plays with. It’ll be huge for us in the receiver room.”

Bourne was a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices.

His status for Sunday's Week 5 home game against the Miami Dolphins remains uncertain, but the fact that he's even practicing is a very encouraging sign for the Patriots offense given its struggles the last three games.

“Excited to be back out there," Bourne told reporters in the locker room Thursday. "It’s a blessing how far I’ve come -- the journey’s been tough. But just to be back out there with the guys was encouraging.”

Bourne is confident he can help this group.

“I think I can help a lot just doing what I do best,” Bourne told reporters, as seen in the video player above. “Trusting AVP’s plan and the offense’s plan, doing what I can. Whatever they want to do with me, try to make it work and do the best I can.”

The Patriots passing attack ranks dead last in yards per game and second-to-last in passing touchdowns. The offensive line isn't giving starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett much of a chance, though. He's been sacked 17 times in four games.

Bourne won't help the offensive line, but he can give Brissett another quality pass-catcher to target. Bourne has been the Patriots' most productive wideout since he signed as a free agent before the 2021 campaign. He tallied 37 receptions for 406 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns at the time of his injury last season.