Perry's Draft Grade: How Jaheim Bell's athleticism could help Patriots

The New England Patriots used their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to address one an under-the-radar need on offense.

The team selected Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell in the seventh round (231st overall). Seven of the Patriots' eight picks were on the offensive side of the ball, headlined by North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the first round.

Bell, who's listed at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, was used as both a tight end and running back in his career with the Seminoles. This kind of versatility could make him valuable in new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's scheme.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bell primarily played as a tight end in 2023 when he tallied 39 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns. Florida State went undefeated during ACC play before losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Highlights of tight end Jaheim Bell, who the Patriots selected in the 7th round with the 231st overall pick

What exactly does Bell bring to the Patriots offense? Our Patriots insider Phil Perry provided a scouting report and grade for the pick:

"Bell isn't going to wow anyone with his frame at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, but he is an NFL-caliber athlete. He ran a 4.61 (second) 40-yard dash at the combine, which ranked him in the 88th percentile among tight ends in Indy over the course of the last two decades. And that athleticism helped him be a major yards-after-the-catch threat for the Seminoles.

"He was tied for second among tight ends in this year's draft class in yards after the catch per reception, behind only first-round pick Brock Bowers and tied with fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders.

"Everyone's a dart throw at this stage of the draft, but there were a couple of prototypical Patriots still available at a more valuable position to play on the edge of Jerod Mayo's defense and both were gone within seven picks of New England taking Bell. For that reason, we're going to go ahead and give this selection a C."

Bell joins Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and Mitchell Wilcox on the Patriots' tight end depth chart.

The Patriots added plenty of pass-catchers for Maye in this draft. In addition to Bell, the Patriots also selected wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round).