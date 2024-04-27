The New England Patriots selected their quarterback of the future, North Carolina's Drake Maye, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They've spent the last two days giving him some weapons on offense.

The Patriots took Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the draft on Friday. They added another dynamic talent to their wide receiver depth chart on Saturday with the selection of UCF's Javon Baker in the fourth round (No. 110 overall).

Baker tallied 52 receptions for a career-high 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games for the Golden Knights last season. One of his best performances of the 2023 campaign came against No. 6 ranked Oklahoma in October when he caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker isn't the fastest receiver, but he has good size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), consistently wins jump balls and is ultra competitive.

What exactly are the Patriots getting in Baker? Our Patriots insider Phil Perry provided his scouting report:

"In Baker, the Patriots have acquired a potential X receiver option to play alongside second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk. Seventy-seven percent of Baker's targets in 2023 traveled at least 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He is an intermediate and potential deep threat for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

"A feisty competitor -- you can see him waving to the sidelines on long touchdowns. He blocks well and he can be a jump-ball bully. His 4.54 40-time would suggest he's not a true burner to live on the outside, and at over 12 percent, he had the highest drop rate of any receiver with at least 50 targets taken in the first four rounds this year. But because of Baker's acrobatic skill set and fiery demeanor, as well as the Patriots' willingness to continue to invest in the offensive side of the ball, we're giving the team an A- for this pick."

The Patriots came into the draft with wide receiver being one the weakest positions on their roster. The additions of Polk and Baker add some much-needed talent and depth to that position.