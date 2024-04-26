Trending
Pats select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with No. 37 pick in 2024 draft

New England got Drake Maye some help in the second round.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After taking Drake Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots got their new quarterback some help on Friday night.

With the No. 37 pick in the second round, the Patriots selected wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington.

Highlights from the Patriots 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, WR Ja'Lynn Polk out of Washington.
Polk tallied 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns for the Huskies last season while playing alongside first-round wideout Rome Odunze. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder fills a glaring need for the Patriots as a physical receiver who's versatile enough to play as an X, Z, or in the slot.

New England initially owned the 34th pick but traded it and the 137th overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for picks 37 and 110. L.A. used No. 34 to take Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey.

The Patriots' next pick is No. 68 overall in the third round. That currently is their only other pick for Day 2 of the draft. They have four picks (110, 180, 193, and 231) on Day 3.

