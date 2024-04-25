Patriots take QB Drake Maye with No. 3 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Drake Maye is the newest member of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected the University of North Carolina quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

There were rumors that teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants had interest in trading up to the No. 3 pick, but the Patriots needed a quarterback and Maye was the best one available when they were on the clock.

Maye started for the Tar Heels over the last two seasons and was one of the most impressive quarterbacks in college football. He has many of the physical traits scouts love. He's listed at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds with a rocket arm and good athleticism.

Highlights of projected Top 5 pick Drake Maye, quarterback for the University of North Carolina

Maye completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games for North Carolina last season. His best season with the Tar Heels came in 2022, when he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdown and eight interceptions. His ability to throw the ball accurately deep down the field will be a new dynamic for New England's offense.

He isn't just a good passer, either. Maye is capable of escaping the pocket and making plays with his legs. He tallied 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as a starter at UNC.

If Maye reaches his full potential, some experts think he could potentially become a player like Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Bills quarterback Josh Allen or former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Basically, a big, strong, athletic player with a rocket arm who loves football.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry recently did a film review of Maye with former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer. They also talked about pro player comps for the UNC quarterback. Check it out in the video below:

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry sit down with Brian Hoyer to break down some film on UNC QB Drake Maye

It was just three years ago that the Patriots took Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones failed to live up to expectations and really struggled last season, during which the Patriots tied for the lowest-scoring offense at 13.8 points per game. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

The offense's problems weren't all Jones' fault, though. The Patriots didn't do a good enough job surrounding him with enough talent, including the skill positions and the offensive line. New England cannot afford to make that mistake again with Maye.

The Patriots' next pick is No. 34 overall. It's the second pick in the second round. Now that quarterback has been addressed with the selection of Maye, the Patriots should take an offensive tackle or wide receiver in Round 2. Those are the two positions most in need of a major upgrade on New England's offense.