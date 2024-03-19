Trending
On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Te-Hina Paopao on South Carolina's wild SEC title weekend

Paopao and her South Carolina squad are eyeing a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

By NBC Sports Boston

Share
South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) drives against LSU Lady Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow (24) during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Newly crowned SEC champion Te-Hina Paopao was all smiles as we caught up about the BIG conference weekend and look ahead to March Madness!

Te-Hina is in her first year with South Carolina after three seasons at Oregon. Known for her shooting, Te-Hina knew she'd have to step up in other areas to really make an impact -- and she has.

Te-Hina joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
  • SEC Championship weekend -- semi-finals buzzer-beater, championship fight and celebrations
  • Decision to stay at South Carolina for her final year of eligibility
  • The team's focus as they enter March Madness
  • Biggest 'pinch-me' moment in first year at South Carolina
  • The impact head coach Dawn Staley has had on her development as a person and player (and her family!)

On Her Mark Podcast: SEC Championship & March Madness with Te-Hina Paopao | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.

MORE FROM 'ON HER MARK'

On Her Mark Mar 18

On Her Mark: DiJonai Carrington talks making history on the mic, upcoming Sun season

On Her Mark Mar 5

On Her Mark: Lexie Brown on hoops, health and hopes for the future

On Her Mark Jan 9

On Her Mark: Elevating women's hoops with Moolah Kicks' Natalie White

This article tagged under:

On Her Mark
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us