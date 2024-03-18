On Her Mark: DiJonai Carrington talks making history on the mic, upcoming Sun season

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington is trading her kicks for the mic Monday night as part of NBC Sports Boston's first-ever all-female broadcast! Carrington will serve as a game analyst for the special broadcast of Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons at TD Garden, which begins at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.

DiJonai has been a student of the game since she was a kid -- both of her parents coached the sport, her siblings played, she went to WNBA games, and she put in the work on the court. She knows the game well, and more importantly, loves the game.

So as she gears up to make history, she also has her eyes set on the upcoming WNBA season. DiJonai joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Women's hoops moment and well-deserved surge

All-female broadcast for Celtics vs. Pistons

Connecticut Sun 2024 season outlook: offseason moves, returners, champion mentality & more

Monumental games: Home opener against Indiana Fever (Caitlin Clark?!) and Aug. 20 game at TD Garden

Career Bucket List

On Her Mark Podcast: On the Mic & On the Court with DiJonai Carrington

