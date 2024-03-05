On Her Mark: Lexie Brown on hoops, health and hopes for the future

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 25: Lexie Brown #4 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

She's healthy, happy and ready to play! After sitting out the end of the 2023 WNBA season, Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown is ready to get back on the court and prove her talent.

Lexie, the daughter of former Boston Celtics guard Dee Brown, is a 2021 WNBA Champion (Chicago Sky) entering her seventh season in the league. In addition to putting up points on the court, Lexie has many talents and interests, especially in media and she's exploring (and crushing!) them.

Lexie joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Contract extension with the LA Sparks

Health update: Crohn's diagnosis

Third Athletes Unlimited season & role as Chairperson of Basketball Players Executive Committee

Friendship bracelets (shoutout to Taylor Swift!)

Boston WNBA game: Connecticut Sun vs. Sparks and the significance for Lexie and her dad, Dee Brown

Career bucket list

