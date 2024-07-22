Tatum has excited reaction to Hauser's contract extension

The Boston Celtics locked up a key contributor to a contract extension over the weekend when Sam Hauser agreed to a four-year deal worth $45 million.

The extension will begin during the 2025-26 season.

It's a well-deserved raise for Hauser, who has made tremendous strides in all facets of his game since beginning his career in the G League with the Maine Celtics.

Hauser averaged career highs of nine points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season, while also shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range. He's a 42.2 percent 3-point shooter over his three-year NBA career. Hauser also shot an impressive 47.8 percent on 3-pointers during the Celtics' win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was very happy to see his teammate reach an extension to remain in Boston.

Tatum posted the message, "YEEEAAAAHHHHH Champ", to his Instagram story on Sunday. Check it out by clicking on the tweet below:

Tatum saw the Hauser extension news pic.twitter.com/3sqA5jocDc — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) July 21, 2024

Hauser is one of several Celtics players who have signed new extensions since April.

That list also includes Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum. Boston also re-signed free agents Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman earlier in the offseason.

In total, the Celtics will bring back their top 11 players in minutes per game from last season. It's pretty rare for a championship team to return almost its full roster for the title defense, but that's what the Celtics are doing entering the upcoming campaign.