Report: Celtics and Sam Hauser agree to contract extension

Hauser and the C's agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension, according to the report.

By NBC Sports Boston

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser's extension is worth $45 million and runs through 2028-29, according to the report.

Hauser averaged a career-high 9.0 points per game last season while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range as an integral part of the Boston Celtics bench on the way to Banner 18.

Before this extension, the Celtics had reportedly picked up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million team option to keep him in Boston for the 2024-25 season. Now, the C's have another member of their core roster locked up long-term.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsSam Hauser
