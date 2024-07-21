Report: Celtics and Sam Hauser agree to contract extension

The Boston Celtics and forward Sam Hauser have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser's extension is worth $45 million and runs through 2028-29, according to the report.

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser – one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooters -- has agreed on a four-year, $45 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/TCB0iGoeyd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Hauser averaged a career-high 9.0 points per game last season while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range as an integral part of the Boston Celtics bench on the way to Banner 18.

Before this extension, the Celtics had reportedly picked up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million team option to keep him in Boston for the 2024-25 season. Now, the C's have another member of their core roster locked up long-term.