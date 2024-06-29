Report: C's pick up Sam Hauser's team option for 2024-25

Sam Hauser will reportedly be back with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-24 NBA season.

The Celtics picked up Hauser's $2.1 million team option on Saturday, per the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, preventing the 26-year-old sharpshooter from becoming a restricted free agent.

Per sources, the Celtics are picking up Sam Hauser’s $2.1 million option, and the two sides are expected to have extension negotiations after the window opens July 9.https://t.co/ZAsBH5rmCf — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 29, 2024

Hauser is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next year but is extension-eligible this summer. According to MassLive.com's Brian Robb, signing Hauser to a contract extension is among the Celtics' offseason priorities.

During Boston's championship campaign, Hauser averaged a career-high 9.0 points off the bench while shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range. He shot 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from deep during the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are expected to run it back with largely the same group next season, but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens still has a few items to check off his offseason to-do list. In addition to Hauser, superstar Jayson Tatum and All-Defensive guard Derrick White are candidates for lucrative contract extensions.