Report: This Celtics rival is interested in Jrue Holiday trade

The NBA landscape was shaken Wednesday with the surprising news that the Milwaukee Bucks -- not the Miami Heat or Toronto Raptors -- acquired Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard in a blockbuster trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Lillard and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo now form one of the league's best duos, and Milwaukee has already risen from 30-1 odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals to now being the favorite at a lot of sportsbooks.

The Bucks gave up three draft picks (one first-rounder and two first-round swaps) and point guard Jrue Holiday to acquire Lillard. Holiday is one of the best defensive guards in the league and also a capable offensive player who averaged 19.3 points per game and shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range last season.

Holiday is a veteran player with championship experience, so he probably doesn't want to spend the upcoming season on a rebuilding Blazers team.

And that's why it wasn't surprising that reports quickly surfaced indicating the Blazers will look to move Holiday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Blazers "are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday."

Which teams could be interested in Holiday?

Veteran reporter Kyle Neubeck, who covers the Philadelphia 76ers, reported the Sixers have interest in Holiday. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the same.

The Sixers are interested in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday, per a source familiar with their thinking.



Will obviously be a robust market for him, but Philadelphia expected to see what it'll take to re-route him.



Going to record a quick second pod with @DerekBodnerNBA shortly. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 27, 2023

The Sixers were seen as a potential landing spot for Lillard before the Bucks trade, and they could use a two-way guard like Holiday to pair with rising star Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt.

However, the Sixers haven't been able to find a trade partner for James Harden, and if he remains on the roster going into the regular season, it wouldn't make sense to trade for Holiday since they play the same position. If the Sixers could send Harden to another team in a three-team deal that would get them Holiday, that kind of deal would make sense for Philly.

Either way, the Sixers roster needs some kind of shakeup after they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. Philly has reached the conference finals since 2001.