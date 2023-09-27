NBA Twitter erupts after Lillard joins Giannis on Bucks

The NBA world was rocked Wednesday by the news that seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a massive three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Milwaukee sent guard Jrue Holiday to Portland in the deal, but the Blazers are expected to trade him immediately.

Lillard teaming up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo completely changes the landscape of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks now have their own "Big Three" of Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. As a result of the trade, the Bucks have overtaken the Boston Celtics as East betting favorites and are also the odds-on favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

Many expected that if Lillard were traded before the 2023-24 season, it would be to the Miami Heat. There also were rumors that the Toronto Raptors were "frontrunners" to land Lillard, making the Bucks deal even more surprising.

Predictably, social media exploded with reactions to Lillard taking his talents to Milwaukee.

🚨 Damian Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee 🚨@FelgerAndMazz react ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z7uwXnZcm9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 27, 2023

Well damn. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 27, 2023

The Bucks are now East favorites.



As amazing as Jrue Holiday is on D, he was an Eric Bledsoe level efficiency scorer in the playoffs:



17.9 points on 45.1% from 2 and 33.1% from 3



Now Damian Lillard will have by far the best supporting cast of his career. Incredible upgrade. pic.twitter.com/FmZ1AixY3L — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 27, 2023

Losing Jrue is Big. That’s all imma say — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 27, 2023

Portland, buy Jrue out so he can sign to the Celtics



I'm trying to see something real quick — Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023

Just a monster deal for the Bucks. Lillard/Giannis/Middleton is a big time Big Three. Lillard wanted to go to Miami. But if he’s looking for the best chance to win, this is it. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 27, 2023

Daaaaaaaaamn!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2023

The NBA is the greatest show on earth.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 27, 2023

Holy Dammmmmmmm — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 27, 2023

The Celtics will host Lillard and the new-look Bucks on Nov. 22.