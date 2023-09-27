Damian Lillard trade: Celtics' stats defending new Bucks star are good

No league does blockbuster trades like the NBA, and Wednesday's news has the potential so significantly alter the fortunes of several franchises.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard in a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors were the teams most often linked to Lillard in trade rumors, but the Bucks swooped in with an offer to the Blazers' liking.

The Athletic's Shams Charania recapped the entire deal in the following post on X:

The Bucks are sending to Portland their 2029 first-round pick and draft swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources said. https://t.co/Nu5jIiKB0Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

This trade has major implications for the championship contenders, including the Boston Celtics. The Bucks had 30-1 odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals at some sportsbooks before the trade, and now they are the betting favorites in a lot of places. The Celtics were betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference next season, and now it's the Bucks.

Before Celtics fans get too down on this news, let's take a look at how well Boston has defended Lillard throughout his 11-year career.

The numbers are better than you might think.

Lillard did play well against the Celtics last season, scoring 41 points on March 17 and 27 points on March 8. The Blazers lost both games, though.

The Celtics have plenty of wing defenders to throw at Lillard. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon all will likely see time defending Lillard whenever the Celtics play the Bucks.

The first Celtics-Bucks matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22 at TD Garden in Boston. It's the day before Thanksgiving.