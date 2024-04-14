It was an emotional Sunday at TD Garden as the Boston Celtics paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Mike Gorman.

The Celtics-Wizards matchup marked the final regular-season game of Gorman's 43-year career as the voice of the team. He was honored throughout the day, including at halftime when the team held a special ceremony that featured a speech from Gorman himself.

While this was Gorman's last regular-season game, he will remain on the Celtics broadcast throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs. We haven't heard his final "Got it!" call just yet.

Here were the best moments from Mike Gorman Day:

Players wear "Thank You Mike Gorman" shirts

Before the opening tip, Celtics players took the court donning special Mike Gorman shooting shirts.

Mike Gorman Day in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu officially proclaimed April 14, 2024, as Mike Gorman Day in the city of Boston.

Boston mayor Michelle Wu joins Abby Chin during Sunday's Celtics-Wizards broadcast to proclaim Sunday April 14, 2024 as 'Mike Gorman Day' across the city of Boston.

Celtics honor Gorman with tribute video

The C's took a moment during the game to honor Gorman with a heartfelt tribute video on the TD Garden jumbotron.

The Boston Celtics honor Mike Gorman with a video tribute on the Jumbotron following the first quarter of the legendary broadcaster's final regular season game after 43 years covering the team.

"GOT IT!"

Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca started the halftime ceremony with a speech. At the end, he asked the TD Garden crowd to come together for a loud "GOT IT!" as an ode to Gorman's iconic call. They obliged:

Mike Gorman speaks

During the halftime ceremony, Gorman sat down for a Q&A with Brian Scalabrine. Gorman got emotional talking about his good friend and longtime broadcast partner Tommy Heinsohn, who passed away in 2020.

"I will get misty-eyed if I try to talk about Tom. I think of him every day," Gorman said. "People say, "How did you develop your style of broadcasting?' ... I walked in (to my first broadcast), and I get my notes spread out in front of me. I've got them color-coded as to who scored this and who did that. ... Tommy walked in and he had a cigarette going, and he goes, 'What's all this?' I said, 'Those are my notes.' And he said, 'Not anymore' and he crumbles them into a ball and throws them off the balcony.

"I'm looking at this guy like, 'What the?' And he looked at me right in the eye and said, 'We don't need notes. We're going to talk about what we see out there.' We did for 39 years."

Gorman topped his Q&A off with a message for a Celtics team entering the playoffs with Banner 18 on the mind:

“To the team, I just want to say: Go win this thing.”

The Mike Gorman Broadcast Table

The Celtics capped off the ceremony by naming their broadcast table after Gorman.

You can watch the entire Mike Gorman Day halftime ceremony in the video player above, or on YouTube below: