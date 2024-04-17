We still don't know who the Boston Celtics will play in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. But we now know when.

The NBA released dates and times for all first-round series Tuesday night, including the No. 1 seed Celtics' matchup with the No. 8 seed. That series is set to begin Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Boston's opponent won't be determined until Friday night after the NBA play-in tournament concludes. The No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers host the No. 8 seed Miami Heat on Wednesday night in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-in, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed and a matchup with the No. 2 New York Knicks.

The loser of Sixers-Heat will face the winner of the other play-in matchup -- No. 9 Chicago Bulls vs. No. 10 Atlanta Hawks -- on Friday for the No. 8 seed and the right to play the Celtics in Round 1.

Here's a look at the Celtics' full first-round schedule, with tip-off times already set for Games 1 through 3. Games 2 through 6 will all air on NBC Sports Boston, with legendary broadcaster Mike Gorman on the call for his final Celtics games alongside color analyst Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports Boston will have coverage of every game an hour before tip-off with Celtics Pregame Live.

Game 1: TBD vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: TBD vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 3: Celtics vs. TBD; Saturday, April 27 (6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 4: Celtics vs. TBD; Monday, April 29 (TBD, NBC Sports Boston )

Game 5: TBD vs. Celtics; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, NBC Sports Boston )*

Game 6 : Celtics vs. TBD; Friday, May 3 (TBD, NBC Sports Boston )*

Game 7: TBD vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

*If necessary