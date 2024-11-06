Trending

Watch Celtics-Warriors coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Live updates: C's taking on Warriors in marquee matchup at TD Garden

Jayson Tatum vs. Steve Kerr will be the top storyline for Wednesday night's showdown.

By Justin Leger, Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider and Darren Hartwell

What to Know

Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors matchup has been circled on the calendars of C's fans since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr benched Celtics star Jayson Tatum twice during Olympic play. Tatum played only 71 total minutes -- the second-lightest workload of any player on the roster.

Tatum admitted his lack of playing time at the Olympics was "challenging." While he hasn't outright said holds any ill will toward Kerr for his decision, there's little doubt he enters Wednesday's game with extra motivation. Meanwhile, Kerr can expect a not-so-warm welcome to Boston from the rowdy fans at TD Garden.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Check out our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout the matchup:

