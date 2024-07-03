Kemba Walker joining Charles Lee's coaching staff on Hornets

While Kemba Walker's playing career may be over, the former Boston Celtics guard will remain involved in the NBA.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Wednesday -- one day after Walker's retirement -- that the four-time All-Star will join their coaching staff as a "player enhancement coach." He'll join Charles Lee's staff for the ex-C's assistant's first season as Charlotte's head coach.

Also joining Lee is Jermaine Bucknor, who spent the 2023-24 season on Joe Mazzulla's championship-winning staff as a player enhancement coach.

After a stellar collegiate career at UConn, Walker was selected by the then-Charlotte Bobcats with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. The 34-year-old spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte before signing with the Celtics in 2019. He played two seasons in Boston and finished his career with short stints for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Given how respected Walker is amongst his NBA peers, it's no surprise he was able to find a coaching gig so soon. Several of his former Celtics teammates, as well as Mazzulla, shared heartfelt video messages congratulating Walker on an outstanding career.